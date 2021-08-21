Centaur (CNTR) Price Up 11.6% This Week

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $609,032.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.56 or 0.00836611 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00048871 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002098 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,822,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

