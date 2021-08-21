$0.44 EPS Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.46. The Macerich posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 4.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 7.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 14.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 4.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

