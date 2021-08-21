Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Trading 0.1% Higher

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) shares traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.82. 97,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 295,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

