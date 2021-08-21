Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Shares Down 1.4%

Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.57 and last traded at $27.65. Approximately 241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue Horizon BNE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 4.56% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Horizon BNE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Horizon BNE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.