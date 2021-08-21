Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $761,000 Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.7% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth about $712,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 88.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

NASDAQ POOL opened at $486.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $466.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.22.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,475 shares of company stock worth $25,591,830. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.