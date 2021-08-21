Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 2,978 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of CALF opened at $42.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.