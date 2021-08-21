Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,542 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,299 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,142,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 43,780 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $5,401,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 882,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,038,000 after purchasing an additional 40,062 shares during the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.69.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 73.66%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

