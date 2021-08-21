The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Westaim had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 219.20%.

Shares of WEDXF stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The Westaim has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $274.45 million, a P/E ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.07.

The Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena.

