The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Westaim had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 219.20%.
Shares of WEDXF stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The Westaim has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $274.45 million, a P/E ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.07.
The Westaim Company Profile
