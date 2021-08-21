Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $22.76 Million Stock Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 481,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $22,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CEVA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

CEVA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $43.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -291.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.39. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

