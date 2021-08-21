Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 832 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,173 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $27,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $114.06 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.40.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

