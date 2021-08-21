iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 215.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,050,000 after buying an additional 105,686 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.60.

