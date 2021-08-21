Poppy Thorpe Sells 2,146 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Poppy Thorpe sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $152,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,380.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE SNAP opened at $72.72 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.77.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Snap by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

