2,590 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $249,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $712,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 12.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 174,772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after acquiring an additional 18,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $803,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Truist lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

FANG opened at $68.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.49. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

