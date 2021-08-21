Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 291.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 35,302 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 2,090.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMI. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.67.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $237.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.36 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.39. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

