Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.1% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1,065.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $304.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.