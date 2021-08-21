Mike Rose Buys 2,500 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.81 per share, with a total value of C$74,519.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,833,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$263,308,930.15.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$31.49 per share, with a total value of C$157,448.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.34 per share, with a total value of C$80,850.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.50 per share, with a total value of C$81,249.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.73 per share, with a total value of C$168,664.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.86 per share, with a total value of C$82,142.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$79,100.00.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$29.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1 year low of C$15.36 and a 1 year high of C$36.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOU. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.31.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

