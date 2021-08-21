Adam S. Mostafa Sells 10,832 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 10,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $55,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam S. Mostafa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $37,973.17.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $118.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.55. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.20.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 58,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XFOR. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

