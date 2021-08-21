Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CAO Richelle E. Burr Sells 5,000 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richelle E. Burr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $64,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $51,880.00.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $13.25 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $821.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.24.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Photronics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 141,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Photronics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

