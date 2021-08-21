David A. Ramsay Buys 66,554 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay purchased 66,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,533.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 933,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,357.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Savara stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 27.03 and a current ratio of 27.03. Savara Inc has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.45.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SVRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Savara by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 205,660 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Savara during the 1st quarter valued at $1,628,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Savara during the 1st quarter valued at $4,852,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Savara during the 1st quarter valued at $3,566,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Savara by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

