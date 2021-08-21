Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,925 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,709 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Intel by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Shares of INTC opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.08. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

