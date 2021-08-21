Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,891 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

NYSE:LPX opened at $58.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.