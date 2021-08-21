AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 58.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $74.76 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $85.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In related news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $476,367.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,647.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $302,765.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,156 shares of company stock worth $6,202,992 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

