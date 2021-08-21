2,891 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $26.68 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04.

