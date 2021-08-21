2,891 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,060,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,191.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 673.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,823 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,985,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,108,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,849,000 after purchasing an additional 525,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE opened at $26.68 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.04.

