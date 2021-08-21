Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 111.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.58.

Zoetis stock opened at $207.05 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $208.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.68. The stock has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

