Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 661.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,093,716.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,385 shares of company stock worth $1,428,496. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $45.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

