Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $126.67 Million Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,168,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 91,284 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 4.71% of Veracyte worth $126,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 71,999 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Shares of VCYT opened at $39.03 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,459.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.