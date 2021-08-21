POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Get POSCO alerts:

Separately, UBS Group cut POSCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

POSCO stock opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that POSCO will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 1,654.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in POSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in POSCO by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POSCO (PKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.