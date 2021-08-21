Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 3,166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 23,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMI. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $10,305,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,344,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,045,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,826,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,826,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

