Orion Biotech Opportunities (NASDAQ:ORIAU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 58,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.04.

Get Orion Biotech Opportunities alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter worth $503,000.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Biotech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Biotech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.