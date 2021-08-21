Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 960,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57,981 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Agilent Technologies worth $142,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,019.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $663,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 33.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE A opened at $168.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.76 and a 1 year high of $170.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.56.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.77.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,994,954 in the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

