Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,547,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.55% of Skillz at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,473,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth $82,219,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth $64,454,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 41.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,973,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,571,000 after buying an additional 582,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth $35,346,000. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Skillz alerts:

SKLZ stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Skillz Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91.

SKLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $859,221.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 700,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,065,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 823,621 shares of company stock worth $9,214,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.