General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,539,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,978 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of General Mills worth $154,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

GIS stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

