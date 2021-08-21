Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $161.51 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 712,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,185,079 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $161,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.84.

BABA stock opened at $157.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $429.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.50 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.