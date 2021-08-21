Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $2,064,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,199.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,474.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.