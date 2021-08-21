Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 47,261 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47,261 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $146,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $5,685,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,242,000 after purchasing an additional 188,446 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 29.9% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

NYSE:GD opened at $197.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.28. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $201.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

