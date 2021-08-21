Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 350 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 629,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,172,000 after purchasing an additional 30,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 324,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Finally, CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $21,256,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.22. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $70.31 and a 1-year high of $105.03.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.