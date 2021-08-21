Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.06.
NYSE PEG opened at $64.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
