Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 8,754 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

EPD stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.