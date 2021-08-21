Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 634 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 119.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after purchasing an additional 856,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,441,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,303,000 after purchasing an additional 643,741 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 41.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,180,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,031,000 after purchasing an additional 643,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,698,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,903,000 after acquiring an additional 475,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

STOR stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

