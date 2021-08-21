Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 9,628 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,628 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $48.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

