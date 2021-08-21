Insider Selling: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Sells 7,867 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $108,800.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $13.61 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

