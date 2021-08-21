Doug Janzen Acquires 100,000 Shares of Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Stock

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Doug Janzen acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,712.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$329,503.94.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Doug Janzen acquired 100,000 shares of Neovasc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.24 per share, with a total value of C$123,525.60.

On Monday, June 21st, Doug Janzen acquired 48,398 shares of Neovasc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.15 per share, with a total value of C$55,580.26.

Neovasc Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.49 and a 52-week high of C$6.07.

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

