Insider Buying: Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Buys 1,700 Shares of Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Hamid Akhavan purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,578.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anterix stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.68. Anterix Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $64.96.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anterix in the second quarter worth $331,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Anterix in the second quarter worth $237,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Anterix by 74,875.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Anterix in the second quarter valued at $1,704,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Anterix in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

