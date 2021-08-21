Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 44,105 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,105 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.21% of HUTCHMED worth $14,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,643 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,960,000 after purchasing an additional 472,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,208,000 after purchasing an additional 87,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,224,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,829,000 after purchasing an additional 737,837 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $37.67 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $43.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

