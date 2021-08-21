Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $196.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.03.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,981 shares of company stock worth $5,320,397. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

