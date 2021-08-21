Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 341 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

BATS:IFRA opened at $35.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.