BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 418.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $17.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

