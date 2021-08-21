Optimum Investment Advisors Makes New $169,000 Investment in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.