Optimum Investment Advisors Invests $116,000 in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in FG New America Acquisition by 32.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FGNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of FGNA stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

